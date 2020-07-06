News

Traffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

By Scott Brooks
New traffic signals have been installed at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 96 Street in Fort St. John.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The newly installed traffic signals at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 96 Street, as of Monday, are now in operation.

According to City Staff, for the next 24 hours, the traffic signals will be flashing red until they are configured for traffic flow.

In the meantime, drivers are being reminded to treat the flashing red lights as a four-way stop.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While the traffic signals are in operation, the City says crews will still be working in the area, so caution must be exercised by all drivers travelling through the area.

The installation of the new traffic signals is part of the detour route to direct traffic for when sections of 100 Street are closed for the revitalization project.

Further updates can be found on the City’s Facebook page.

