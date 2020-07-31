Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region, 50 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region is up to 88, up from 86, as announced by Health Officials on Friday.

The new cases continue to be linked to the outbreak at Haida Gwaii in the Northwest area of the Northern Health Region.

As for across the province, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,641.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,168 have since recovered.

There are currently five in hospital across B.C., with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 195.