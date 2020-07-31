HealthNewsRegional

Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region, 50 new cases across BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region, 50 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region is up to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grants still available for COVID-19 Business Support Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Grants are still available for Fort St. John businesses that are looking to safely...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Bold Promotions Charity Pro-Am raises over $15,000 for Salvation Army Food Bank

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am took place at Lake Point Golf and Country...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region is up to 88, up from 86, as announced by Health Officials on Friday.

The new cases continue to be linked to the outbreak at Haida Gwaii in the Northwest area of the Northern Health Region.

As for across the province, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,641.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,168 have since recovered.

There are currently five in hospital across B.C., with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 195.

Previous articleGrants still available for COVID-19 Business Support Program

More Articles Like This

Grants still available for COVID-19 Business Support Program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Grants are still available for Fort St. John businesses that are looking to safely re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. This...
Read more

Bold Promotions Charity Pro-Am raises over $15,000 for Salvation Army Food Bank

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bold Promotions 2020 Charity Pro-Am took place at Lake Point Golf and Country Club. Held on July 29 and...
Read more

Bruce Kosugi talks Bat Walk taking place Saturday night

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bruce Kosugi was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the free Bat Walk that will be...
Read more

BC Hydro discusses water safety

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A new BC Hydro report has shown an increase in drowning or near-drowning cases at recreation sites could be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv