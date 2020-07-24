Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed within Northern Health Region, 27 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has seen another increase for the second day in a row which brings it to 79, up from 77, as released on Friday.

As for across the province, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,419.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 294 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,934 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 12, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count now sits at 191.

In the coming days, a new provincial health officer order will be in place to limit the number of people who can stay at and visit short-term rental accommodations and boat rentals.