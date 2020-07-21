Two new provincial court judges appointed from Peace Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has appointed three new provincial court judges and reappointed three senior provincial court judges to increase access to justice for British Columbians.

The three new judicial appointments, effective August 10, include Oliver Fleck who works in Fort St. John, Tamera Golinsky who works in Dawson Creek, and Wendy Bernt of Victoria.

The three senior judges being reappointed, effective July 21, are Jane Cartwright, Thomas Gove, and Richard Miller.

According to the Government, these appointments and reappointments will increase the capacity of the provincial court and further reduce delays in courtrooms throughout the province.

In addition, the senior judge reappointments provide the court with additional capacity to address the backlog of cases and support the response to COVID-19 impacts on the justice system.