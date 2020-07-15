News

UNBC doing summer camps virtually

By Laura Briggs

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The University of Northern British Columbia Active Minds program has been inspiring and engaging children ages six to 12 with their summer camps. With the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camps are not a feasible option this year, so they’ve decided to do their summer camps online and at home.

The UNBC Active Minds team, instead, created three different online activity streams to help keep children engaged, entertained, and educated.

Without leaving the comfort of their homes, children will be able to build a dancing robot, learn how animals stayed warm during the ice age, and conduct a hurricane in a jar experiment. They’ll also be able to interact with the UNBC faculty members.

For more information on the summer camps, you can visit the UNBC website.

