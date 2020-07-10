NewsRegional

Unemployment rate drops below 11 percent in Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Unemployment rate drops below 11 percent in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C dropped to 10.7 in June.
Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt...
Winter Games brings close to $1.8 million in economic activity to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Close to $1.8 million in economic activity was brought to Fort St. John during...
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C dropped to 10.7 in June.

In May, B.C. Stats said the unemployment number was 11.1 percent in Northeast B.C., with 34,300 people working. In June, 33,600 people were working.

In the rest of B.C., the unemployment rate dropped to 13 percent from 13.4 in May. Over 118,000 jobs were created in B.C., with 953,000 created across Canada.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Minister of Fiance Carole James says challenges remain as the Province recovers from COVID-19.

“Thousands of families, young people and businesses continue to struggle to make ends meet. That’s why it was essential that we acted quickly to put supports in place through our COVID-19 Action Plan. Our focus on restarting B.C.’s economy in a safe, responsible manner has also been a key contributor to our success in both battling the pandemic and gradually turning our economy around.”

B.C. Liberal Jobs Critic Jordan Sturdy says it’s good news to see more people working, too many remain out of work.

“We’re at over 13 percent unemployment in B.C., and with the majority of jobs being part-time, the long-term jobs outlook for B.C. is a major concern for people,” said Sturdy. “As the fight against the pandemic continues, British Columbians desperately need the NDP to develop and deliver an economic recovery plan to get us back on track. A survey just doesn’t cut it.”

The national unemployment rate dropped to 12.3 percent from 13.7.

