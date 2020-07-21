News

University of Northern BC researchers receive more than $330,000 in funding

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
UNBC Campus. Source: UNBC website

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision. According to RCMP, they received...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Two new provincial court judges appointed from Peace Region

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has appointed three new provincial court judges and reappointed three senior...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

University of Northern BC researchers receive more than $330,000 in funding

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Two faculty members from the University of Northern BC (UNBC) have received Social...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Two faculty members from the University of Northern BC (UNBC) have received Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Insight Grants.

These grants will help to continue research into the medical history and the role local governments play in promoting entrepreneurs in rural and small-town communities.

History Associate Professor Dr. Jaqueline Holler received a $181,948 grant for her project, Medicines, Marvels, and Mestizaje: Women’s Healing in New Spain, 1530-1750. Holler, with two master’s students and a post-doctoral researcher, will examine popular medical treatises used in New Spain.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Along with that, they also plan to convent recipe books that contained healing remedies and inquisition records that describe women’s healing activities and the herbs, medicines, and incantations that ordinary people used to treat illness.

Geography Professor Dr. Greg Halseth received $149,388 for his project Entrepreneurialism and rural/small-town local government.

This project, which includes multiple graduate students, will examine the critical role of local government in response to the forces re-shaping resource-dependent communities and their economics.

These two research projects are funded directly by the SSHRC, The Research Support Fund, a tri-agency initiative of SSHRC, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, and the Canadian Institutes of Health and Research.

These federal research-granting agencies help to assist Canadian post-secondary institutions and their affiliated research hospitals and institutes with the expenses needed to manage research.

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Not much to celebrate, as NDP celebrate third year as government
Next articleTwo new provincial court judges appointed from Peace Region

More Articles Like This

Fort St John RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision. According to RCMP, they received a report of a collision...
Read more

Two new provincial court judges appointed from Peace Region

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has appointed three new provincial court judges and reappointed three senior provincial court judges to increase...
Read more

Tourism and Hospitality sector looking for $680 million in recovery

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The coalition that is representing British Columbia's 19,000 plus tourism and hospitality businesses have presented the Provincial Government with...
Read more

Bear resistant garbage bins roll out in Fort Nelson

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Fort Nelson is looking to clamp down on problem wildlife with plans to roll out 65 bear-resistant garbage bins for homeowners.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv