University of Northern BC researchers receive more than $330,000 in funding

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Two faculty members from the University of Northern BC (UNBC) have received Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Insight Grants.

These grants will help to continue research into the medical history and the role local governments play in promoting entrepreneurs in rural and small-town communities.

History Associate Professor Dr. Jaqueline Holler received a $181,948 grant for her project, Medicines, Marvels, and Mestizaje: Women’s Healing in New Spain, 1530-1750. Holler, with two master’s students and a post-doctoral researcher, will examine popular medical treatises used in New Spain.

Along with that, they also plan to convent recipe books that contained healing remedies and inquisition records that describe women’s healing activities and the herbs, medicines, and incantations that ordinary people used to treat illness.

Geography Professor Dr. Greg Halseth received $149,388 for his project Entrepreneurialism and rural/small-town local government.

This project, which includes multiple graduate students, will examine the critical role of local government in response to the forces re-shaping resource-dependent communities and their economics.

These two research projects are funded directly by the SSHRC, The Research Support Fund, a tri-agency initiative of SSHRC, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, and the Canadian Institutes of Health and Research.

These federal research-granting agencies help to assist Canadian post-secondary institutions and their affiliated research hospitals and institutes with the expenses needed to manage research.