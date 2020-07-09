Vandalism strikes at Centennial Park

News

By Scott Brooks
Vandalism at Centennial Park. Source City of Fort St. John

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is reporting of vandalism to City property.

According to City Staff,  the new amenities at Centennial Park had been vandalized by graffiti.

As seen in photos posted by the City on Facebook, vandals had tagged the new stage and other structures with profanity using spraypaint.

The act of vandalism had taken place sometime early this week.

This is not the first time the structures were a target of vandalism as the Parkour Park was hit in August 2019.

Staff say clean up is taking place and an investigation is underway with the RCMP.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or the City’s Bylaw Department at 250-787-8150.

