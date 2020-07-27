Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Vermilion loses $71.3 million in second quarter on 55 per drop in revenues

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
vermilion-loses-$71.3-million-in-second-quarter-on-55-per-drop-in-revenues

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Vermilion loses $71.3 million in second quarter on 55 per drop in revenues

CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. is reporting a net loss of $71.3 million in its second quarter on a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Body of Sarah Foord found and boyfriend charged with murder

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have found the body of Sarah Foord and charges have...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

No new active cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie as of Friday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 within the City or County...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. is reporting a net loss of $71.3 million in its second quarter on a 55 per cent decrease in sales from a year earlier due mainly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to 45 cents per share for the three month period that ended June 30, compared with a one cent per share or $2 million increase in the second quarter of 2019.

The decrease in earnings and a 52 per cent drop in fund flows from operations was primarily due to significantly lower commodity prices as a result of the pandemic and OPEC plus Russia price war that started in early March.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Revenues fell to $193 million from $428 million a year ago.

Vermilion was expected to report 64 cents per share in earnings or a 57 cents per share adjusted loss on $190.9 million of sales, according to markets data firm Refinitiv.

Vermilion reported production of about 100,366 barrels of oil equivalent in the quarter, down from 103,003 boe/d in the year-earlier period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:VET)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleBody of Sarah Foord found and boyfriend charged with murder
Next articleSNC-Lavalin selling South African resources business to local management

More Articles Like This

SNC-Lavalin selling South African resources business to local management

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin is selling its South African resources business as part of its corporate restructuring. The Montreal-based engineering and construction firm says it has...
Read more

Body of Sarah Foord found and boyfriend charged with murder

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have found the body of Sarah Foord and charges have been laid against her boyfriend,...
Read more

No new active cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie as of Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 within the City or County of Grande Prairie, as released...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees increase in COVID-19 cases, mainly in the Northwest

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Health Region continues to see an increase in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Friday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv