Virtual Celebration of Life for Adaura Cayford to take place Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A virtual Celebration of Life for Adaura Cayford will be live-streamed by Eagle Vision on Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 p.m. via the Adaura’s Brave Fight Facebook page.

A vehicle parade will also be taking place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Several digital signboards in Fort St. John will be featuring pictures of Adaura all day Saturday and the lights at Fort St. John City Hall when shine purple in Adaura’s memory.

Adaura passed away on the evening of July 1 after a courageous battle with an inoperable brain tumour.

Prior to her diagnosis, Adaura was an avid soccer player and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Adaura Cayford was 10-years-old.

More information on a celebration of life will be added to Adaura’s Brave Fight Facebook page.