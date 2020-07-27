NewsRegional

Warmer days ahead, according to Environment Canada

By Laura Briggs
A sunny sky over Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a few months of rain, there is hot weather in the forecast. The temperature for Monday will be reaching 29 degrees, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, there is a ridge of high pressure holding strong over Southern B.C.

A weak disturbance will come through on Monday night around the Peace Region. There will be some showers later Monday night with a chance of thundershowers overnight.

The nice weather will be sticking around this week at least, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 20’s and Thursday and Friday will be in the high 20’s with Friday being the hottest day of the week.

Sekhon says there are no major weather systems coming though but did mention that the long weekend could see a chance of some unsettled weather but no idea on how much rain could fall.

With the weather turning nice, Sekhon says to remember to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hours of 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as that is the warmest hours of the day and to never leave children or pets in your vehicle.

