Water Taxi Service suspended to residents affected by Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The water taxi service being provided to the residents of Old Fort has been suspended.

In an update on the landslide, Thursday, the Peace River Regional District says the operator of the emergency water taxi servicing Old Fort has suspended services for reasons of safety due to high levels of debris observed in the Peace River between Peace Island Park and Old Fort.

The Regional District says the service will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

In addition to the suspension of the water taxi service, residents and the general public are being reminded to not cross the area of the landslide as the land continues to remain unstable due to recent rainfall, which is causing the land to still move.