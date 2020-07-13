WestJet to resume flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet will resume direct flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John starting August 3.

When the pandemic started, WestJet cancelled flights to Vancouver and maintained some weekly flights to Calgary.

As of July 5, flights to Calgary increated to twice a day. From August 3 to August 9, flights from Vancouver will be scheduled three times that week. After August 10, that will increase to four flights a week up until September 4, 2020.

Between July 15 through to September 4, 2020, WestJet will increase domestic frequencies and offer operations to 48 destinations, including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean, one in Mexico.

In June, Air Canada increased its flights to Vancouver twice a day.

Central Mountain Air has also resumed service from Fort St. John with flights to Prince George, Kamloops and Kelowna.