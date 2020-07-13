News

WestJet to resume flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Photo by WestJet

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet to resume flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WestJet will resume direct flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John starting...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Stolen boat found dismantled near Moberly Lake

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have located a boat stolen from Hudson's Hope but found it...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Province announces new substance use teams will help to keep people connected to services and treatments

VICTORIA, B.C. - People within the province who use substances will now have greater access to ongoing...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet will resume direct flights to Vancouver from Fort St. John starting August 3.

When the pandemic started, WestJet cancelled flights to Vancouver and maintained some weekly flights to Calgary.

As of July 5, flights to Calgary increated to twice a day. From August 3 to August 9, flights from Vancouver will be scheduled three times that week. After August 10, that will increase to four flights a week up until September 4, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Between July 15 through to September 4, 2020, WestJet will increase domestic frequencies and offer operations to 48 destinations, including 39 in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean, one in Mexico.

In June, Air Canada increased its flights to Vancouver twice a day.

Central Mountain Air has also resumed service from Fort St. John with flights to Prince George, Kamloops and Kelowna.

Previous articleStolen boat found dismantled near Moberly Lake

More Articles Like This

Stolen boat found dismantled near Moberly Lake

News Adam Reaburn - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have located a boat stolen from Hudson's Hope but found it dismantled. The...
Read more

Province announces new substance use teams will help to keep people connected to services and treatments

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - People within the province who use substances will now have greater access to ongoing support and health care services....
Read more

Northern B.C. First Nations call for reversal of grizzly bear hunting ban

Local Journalism Initiative Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
First Nations in the northwestern most corner of B.C. want to see the grizzly bear hunt restored within their territory.
Read more

Pieridae Energy says engineering company seeking exit from Goldboro LNG deal

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Pieridae Energy Ltd. says the engineering company it hired to build its proposed Goldboro LNG export facility in Nova Scotia is withdrawing from an...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv