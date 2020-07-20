News

Wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants and pubs in effect

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Various types of alcohol

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants and pubs in effect

VICTORIA, B.C. - Measures that were executed by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

ICBC launches online booking system

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Measures that were executed by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily allowed restaurants and pubs to purchase beer,wine and spirits at a wholesale cost instead of the liquor store retail prices have come into effect starting Monday, July 20th.

Hospitality customers who have registered with the Province’s Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) are now able to use a searchable hospitality price list that will help them with their buying decisions.

This temporary authorization will remain in effect until the end of March 2021. At that time, a review of the program will help the government to determine the financial costs and benefits of this change.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previously, restaurants, pubs, and tourism operators with liquor licenses would pay full retail price, which was wholesale price plus a retail mark-up set by LDB, on most liquor purchases.

This new model allows the licensees to pay the wholesale price for products they purchase, which is the same cost that is paid by government-run and private liquor stores in the province.

Previous articleRCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

More Articles Like This

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord. According to RCMP, Foord was last...
Read more

ICBC launches online booking system

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an appointment-based system for most of...
Read more

Analysts split over $45-million drilling partner consolidation by Ensign Energy

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Analysts are split on the wisdom of Ensign Energy Services Inc.'s US$33.4-million move to buy out partner Halliburton Co.'s stake in an international...
Read more

BC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - BC Transit launched a province-wide ad campaign encouraging considerate etiquette on transit buses. The main...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv