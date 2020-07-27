NewsRegional

Wildfire season reported “slower-than-average”, drier conditions expected for August

By Scott Brooks
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service

News

Pouce Coupe Fire Department responds to fire at Hart Hotel

POUCE COUPE, B.C. - The Pouce Coupe Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday night. According to Pouce...
News

COBS Bread raises over $7,700 for FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over $7,700 has been raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. On Saturday, July...
News

Warmer days ahead, according to Environment Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a few months of rain, there is hot weather in the...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a slower-than-average season for wildfires.

According to the Wildfire Service, since the start of July, 36 new wildfires have been reported across B.C.

Of those, five fires have grown over one hectare and seven are confirmed lightning ignitions.

Additionally, the Wildfire Services says there have been 124 nuisance fires throughout the province.

Examples of nuisance fires include abandoned campfires or burning vehicles and equipment where the fire does not spread to surrounding vegetation.

As for the rest of the month and into August, drier conditions with warmer temperatures are expected throughout most of B.C. which will create conditions that are favourable for lightning ignitions.

To report a wildfire, you can call 1-800-663-5555 or text to *5555 on your cell phone.

