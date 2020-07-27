Wildfire season reported “slower-than-average”, drier conditions expected for August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting a slower-than-average season for wildfires.

According to the Wildfire Service, since the start of July, 36 new wildfires have been reported across B.C.

Of those, five fires have grown over one hectare and seven are confirmed lightning ignitions.

Additionally, the Wildfire Services says there have been 124 nuisance fires throughout the province.

Examples of nuisance fires include abandoned campfires or burning vehicles and equipment where the fire does not spread to surrounding vegetation.

As for the rest of the month and into August, drier conditions with warmer temperatures are expected throughout most of B.C. which will create conditions that are favourable for lightning ignitions.

To report a wildfire, you can call 1-800-663-5555 or text to *5555 on your cell phone.