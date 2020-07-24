Moose TalksNewsRegional

Wilkinson says early election call should not be Horgan’s current priority

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeMarc Fawcett-Atkinson, National Observer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

Weed sales, not food, create record high for B.C. farms

Last year, B.C. farmers saw record sales. But it's an increase that won’t feed British Columbians.
Read more
Moose TalksScott Brooks - 0

Wilkinson says early election call should not be Horgan’s current priority

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Thursday, Premier John Horgan hinted that a provincial election could happen as early...
Read more
Moose TalksLaura Briggs - 0

Wynnette Lowes discusses the real estate market for Fort St. John, upswing expected for August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Wynnette Lowes, a realtor with Century 21 and a director on the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Thursday, Premier John Horgan hinted that a provincial election could happen as early as this fall.

According to Horgan, the Government is mandated to hold an election in October next year, so, there is “an opportunity” to do so this fall.

An early election could take place if the Government decides to call a vote or loses the confidence of the legislative assembly.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During Moose Talks, on Friday, B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the call for an election should not be the NDP’s priority at this time.

He says Horgan should be more focused on getting COVID-19 under control and restoring the province’s economy.

In the meantime, Wilkinson says they will continue to hold the NDP accountable in ensuring that the interests of British Columbians are protected.

You can watch the Moose Talks interview with Wilkson below.

Previous articleWynnette Lowes discusses the real estate market for Fort St. John, upswing expected for August
Next articleWeed sales, not food, create record high for B.C. farms

More Articles Like This

Weed sales, not food, create record high for B.C. farms

Local Journalism Initiative Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, National Observer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Last year, B.C. farmers saw record sales. But it's an increase that won’t feed British Columbians. That’s because two-thirds...
Read more

Wynnette Lowes discusses the real estate market for Fort St. John, upswing expected for August

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Wynnette Lowes, a realtor with Century 21 and a director on the BC Northern Real Estate Board,...
Read more

2020 Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride set for August 15

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - The date for the 2020 Peace Region Community to Community Motorcycle Poker Ride has been set for Saturday, August 15. Hosted this...
Read more

Andrew Wilkinson discusses infrastructure spending on Moose Talks

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Andrew Wilkinson, the Leader of the B.C. Liberal Party and the Official Opposition, was on Moose Talks...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv