Wilkinson says early election call should not be Horgan’s current priority

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Thursday, Premier John Horgan hinted that a provincial election could happen as early as this fall.

According to Horgan, the Government is mandated to hold an election in October next year, so, there is “an opportunity” to do so this fall.

An early election could take place if the Government decides to call a vote or loses the confidence of the legislative assembly.

During Moose Talks, on Friday, B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the call for an election should not be the NDP’s priority at this time.

He says Horgan should be more focused on getting COVID-19 under control and restoring the province’s economy.

In the meantime, Wilkinson says they will continue to hold the NDP accountable in ensuring that the interests of British Columbians are protected.

You can watch the Moose Talks interview with Wilkson below.