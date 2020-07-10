NewsSports

Winter Games brings close to $1.8 million in economic activity to Fort St John

By Scott Brooks
Athletes participating in the cross-country skiing events at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games - BC Games Society

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Close to $1.8 million in economic activity was brought to Fort St. John during the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

According to a report, which is to be presented to Council on Monday, the City’s gross domestic product was $888,641.

The report also says $643,648 in employment was supported, and $238,586 was generated from municipal, provincial, and federal taxes.

The Games were held February 20 to the 23 at various venues across Fort St. John and the surrounding area.

Over 1,500 athletes and coaches, along with an additional 1,500 family members and fans visited the City for the three-day event.

It is reported that visitors spent a total of over $443,000 while visiting the City, such as for accommodations and dining.

Overall, the Games generated $1.2 million in Provincial GDP and contributed $336,112 in taxes.

