NewsRegional

Workers discovering their potential for new careers, thanks to NLC Climb Centre

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A screenshot of the NLC Climb Centre website.

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

More COVID-19 cases seen in Grande Prairie and area as of Tuesday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - More cases of COVID-19 are being reported for the City and County of Grande Prairie. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Workers discovering their potential for new careers, thanks to NLC Climb Centre

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Mid-career workers from across the region are discovering their potential for new careers thanks to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides funding to better support Search and Rescue groups, asking residents to do their part

VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the Province's commitment to supporting search and rescue groups, the Government of B.C....
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Mid-career workers from across the region are discovering their potential for new careers thanks to the Northern Lights College Climb Centre.

The NLC Climb Centre, a Northern Lights College initiative that is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Centre, provides access to re-training and employment tools through a free website portal.

According to the College, the Climb Centre has welcomed over 300 mid-career workers to the site over the last four weeks, who are looking to discover the skills they need to adapt and succeed in a changing workforce.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition to free resources, the Climb Centre offers individuals who complete all the self-discovery assessments a tuition-waived online course to help them prepare for and succeed in an online training environment.

More information on the NLC Climb Centre can be found by visiting climb.nlc.bc.ca.

Previous articleProvince provides funding to better support Search and Rescue groups, asking residents to do their part
Next articleMore COVID-19 cases seen in Grande Prairie and area as of Tuesday

More Articles Like This

More COVID-19 cases seen in Grande Prairie and area as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - More cases of COVID-19 are being reported for the City and County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, the...
Read more

Province provides funding to better support Search and Rescue groups, asking residents to do their part

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the Province's commitment to supporting search and rescue groups, the Government of B.C. is releasing approximately $10 million...
Read more

BC’s COVID-19 curve trending upwards due to increase in social interactions

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 30 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,328, as released on Tuesday. According to...
Read more

Zimmer calls on Federal Government to provide better support for Canada’s Guides and Outfitters

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer is calling on the Federal Government to provide better support for Canada's Guides and Outfitters. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv