Workers discovering their potential for new careers, thanks to NLC Climb Centre

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Mid-career workers from across the region are discovering their potential for new careers thanks to the Northern Lights College Climb Centre.

The NLC Climb Centre, a Northern Lights College initiative that is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Centre, provides access to re-training and employment tools through a free website portal.

According to the College, the Climb Centre has welcomed over 300 mid-career workers to the site over the last four weeks, who are looking to discover the skills they need to adapt and succeed in a changing workforce.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition to free resources, the Climb Centre offers individuals who complete all the self-discovery assessments a tuition-waived online course to help them prepare for and succeed in an online training environment.

More information on the NLC Climb Centre can be found by visiting climb.nlc.bc.ca.