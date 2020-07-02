News

WorkSafeBC investigating serious workplace incident at an oil and gas site

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are reports of a workplace death that took place on the morning of Sunday, June 28 at a local oil and gas site.

WorkSafeBC Media Relations Manager, Ivy Yuen, did not confirm if a death had occurred but says they were notified about a serious workplace incident at an oil and gas site in Fort St. John.

EnergeticCity.ca received word that the incident occurred at a Canadian Natural Resources worksite.

According to Yuen, the purpose of an investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future.

Yuen says an investigation is underway and is not able to release any other details at this time.

