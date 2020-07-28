WorkSafeBC reminds employers and workers of heat stress

RICHMOND, B.C. – As the temperatures begin to rise in many parts of the province, WorkSafeBC is reminding employers and workers of the risk of heat stress when working outdoors.

If left untreated, heat stress can lead to injuries from heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat stress happens when your internal temperature increases faster than your body can cool itself.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

excess sweating

dizziness

fainting

muscle cramps

Symptoms of heat stroke:

sweating stops

increased breathing rate

confusion

seizures

cardiac arrest

To prevent heat stress and its injuries, WorkSafeBC requires employers to conduct assessments. If appropriate, employers should have a heat stress mitigation plan that works to provide education and training, so recognizing the symptoms becomes easy.

Ways employers can help to prevent heat stress:

change work practices and policies to help limit the risk

monitor heat conditions and require that workers don’t work alone

determine the appropriate work-rest cycles

rotate work activities or use additional workers to help reduce exposure

have cooling areas with shade and water

ensure there is adequate first-aid coverage, and emergency procedures are in place

make physical modifications to facilities, equipment, processes to reduce exposure

Ways workers can help to prevent heat stress: