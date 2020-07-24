Wynnette Lowes discusses the real estate market for Fort St. John, upswing expected for August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Wynnette Lowes, a realtor with Century 21 and a director on the BC Northern Real Estate Board, was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss how the real estate market has fared here in Fort St. John so far in 2020.

In a story posted on July 7th, the Real Estate Board stated that only 1,786 properties had been sold for the first six months of 2020 compared to the 2,298 sold in 2019.

Lowes says that COVID-19 affected housing sales this year. The market was in a lull, and the spring market, usually from mid-March to the end of June, had a delayed start.

According to Lowes, the market has begun to pick up again as of mid-June. The market is currently more of a buyers’ market instead of a seller’s market, but Lowes says if you’re looking to upgrade now is the time as you’re selling low, but you’re also able to buy low.

Lowes also predicts that there could be a “massive upswing” in the market for July and August.

You can watch the video below for more information on the real estate market in Fort St. John.