Zimmer calls on Federal Government to provide better support for Canada’s Guides and Outfitters

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer is calling on the Federal Government to provide better support for Canada’s Guides and Outfitters.

According to Zimmer, the majority of Outfitters are being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and say wage subsidies and loans are not helping and wonders what the Government plans to do to help the sector.

“Outfitters I’ve spoken with are saying wage subsidies and loans aren’t helping. What is this government going to do to ensure our fishing and hunting guides and outfitters survive?”

In response to Zimmer’s question, during a recent House of Commons session, Minister of Economic Development, Melanie Joly, says the Government has introduced a Regional Recovery Fund and will continue to work with and support the affected Guides and Outfitters.