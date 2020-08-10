HealthNewsRegional

131 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, over 1,700 in isolation

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

131 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, over 1,700 in isolation

VICTORIA, B.C. – 131 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,065, as...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Go Fund Me set up for baby that underwent heart surgery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Go Fund Me has been set up in support of a baby that...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC Hydro planned outages for various areas in Peace Region / NEBC

FORT NELSON, B.C. - BC Hydro announced they have a planned overnight outage for various areas...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 131 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,065, as announced by Health Officials on Monday.

The number of cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 96.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 445 active cases in the province and 3,425 have since recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently nine in hospital across B.C., with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Across B.C., 1,765 people are currently in isolation.

Henry says the next two weeks will be critical and that we need to bend the curve back down.

“These next two weeks will, again, be critical for us. We need to hold our line, and bend our curve back down where it belongs.”

Ways on bending the curve include social distancing and staying home if feeling unwell.

Previous articleGo Fund Me set up for baby that underwent heart surgery

More Articles Like This

Go Fund Me set up for baby that underwent heart surgery

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Go Fund Me has been set up in support of a baby that recently went through heart surgery. On...
Read more

BC Hydro planned outages for various areas in Peace Region / NEBC

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - BC Hydro announced they have a planned overnight outage for various areas of Fort Nelson, Fort St....
Read more

City of FSJ releases its 2019 Annual Report

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John released a preview of their Annual Report for 2019. The report...
Read more

ICBC support measures for COVID-19 set to expire

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - With Phase 3 of the Province's Restart Plan underway and progressing and more British Columbians returning to B.C's roads...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv