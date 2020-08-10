131 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, over 1,700 in isolation

VICTORIA, B.C. – 131 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,065, as announced by Health Officials on Monday.

The number of cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 96.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 445 active cases in the province and 3,425 have since recovered.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently nine in hospital across B.C., with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Across B.C., 1,765 people are currently in isolation.

Henry says the next two weeks will be critical and that we need to bend the curve back down.

“These next two weeks will, again, be critical for us. We need to hold our line, and bend our curve back down where it belongs.”

Ways on bending the curve include social distancing and staying home if feeling unwell.