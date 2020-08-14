HealthNews

14 new cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. over the last week

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:
Each week, the BC CDC releases this information about COVID-19 in the Province

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

14 new cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. over the last week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the last week, 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of man 46 years ago

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - August 15 marked the 46th anniversary since Murphy Williams went missing. According to Dawson Creek RCMP,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Rainfall warning issued this weekend for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning this weekend for Fort Nelson. Environment Canada says rain,...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the last week, 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Northeast B.C.

Once a week, the B.C. CDC releases data based on health regions in B.C.

From August 14 to August 20, 2020, there were 14 new cases. To date, there have been 42 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in our region. In the Northwest, they also have 42 cases, with the Northern Interior, or the Prince George region seeing 37 since the pandemic started.

- Advertisement -

As of August 20, there are 15 actives cases all across the Northern Health region.

In B.C., there have now been 4,825 cases, with 776 of those currently active.

Almost all of the recent cases in the Northeast B.C. health region are connected to a religious event held July 30 to August 2 in Deadwood Alberta.

Over 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. and Alberta after attending or coming in contact with someone who attended the event.

The B.C. CDC reports that since the pandemic started, 320,989 British Columbians have been tested.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of man 46 years ago

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of man 46 years ago

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - August 15 marked the 46th anniversary since Murphy Williams went missing. According to Dawson Creek RCMP, Williams was reported missing on...
Read more

Rainfall warning issued this weekend for Fort Nelson

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning this weekend for Fort Nelson. Environment Canada says rain, at times heavy, is expected...
Read more

Ottawa updates COVID-19 worker benefits, lets student aid expire

Health Alastair Sharp, National Observer , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Ottawa told workers Thursday what will happen when their emergency benefits expire, but post-secondary students were left in the dark.
Read more

One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 121, as released on Thursday. 17 cases...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv