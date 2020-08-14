14 new cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. over the last week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the last week, 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Northeast B.C.

Once a week, the B.C. CDC releases data based on health regions in B.C.

From August 14 to August 20, 2020, there were 14 new cases. To date, there have been 42 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in our region. In the Northwest, they also have 42 cases, with the Northern Interior, or the Prince George region seeing 37 since the pandemic started.

As of August 20, there are 15 actives cases all across the Northern Health region.

In B.C., there have now been 4,825 cases, with 776 of those currently active.

Almost all of the recent cases in the Northeast B.C. health region are connected to a religious event held July 30 to August 2 in Deadwood Alberta.

Over 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. and Alberta after attending or coming in contact with someone who attended the event.

The B.C. CDC reports that since the pandemic started, 320,989 British Columbians have been tested.