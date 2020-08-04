HealthNewsRegional

146 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC over Long Weekend, 3 new cases in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region is up to 91, up from 88, as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

As for across the province, 146 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,787.

This is for the reporting period from July 31 to August 4.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 319 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,273 have since recovered.

There are currently eight in hospital across B.C., with four of those in ICU.

In order to combat the virus, Henry says we must pay attention to how we are feeling.

“We all need to pay attention to how we are feeling. We can not go to work if we’re not feeling well. Contact 8-1-1 should you develop any symptoms.”

The Province’s death count remains at 195.

