HealthNewsRegional

53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total now up to 3,934

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total now up to 3,934

VICTORIA, B.C. – 53 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 3,934, as...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Stephen Petrucci discusses the back-to-school plan for School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci was on Moose Talks Friday morning...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Rose Prairie Road Construction starting Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There will be road construction happening on Rose Prairie Road, 260 Road...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 53 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 3,934, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

The number of cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 93, a number that has remained since Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 386 active cases in the province and 3,353 have since recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently 11 in hospital across B.C., with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Health officials say more than 1,500 people throughout the province are currently in self-isolation, unable to leave their home unless it is to get medical care because they have COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure to the virus.

While this is a concerning number, officials say this is something that can be changed through measures such as physical distancing.

Previous articleStephen Petrucci discusses the back-to-school plan for School District 60

More Articles Like This

Stephen Petrucci discusses the back-to-school plan for School District 60

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the B.C. Government's...
Read more

Rose Prairie Road Construction starting Monday

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There will be road construction happening on Rose Prairie Road, 260 Road and, 259 Road starting Monday,...
Read more

BC Transit will make the use of face coverings mandatory

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - BC Transit, with TransLink and other transportation agencies, have decided to make the use of face coverings on buses...
Read more

North Peace Museum receives funding for expanded archaeological repository

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum recently received funding from community partners to help further preserve the history...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv