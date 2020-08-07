53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, total now up to 3,934

VICTORIA, B.C. – 53 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 3,934, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

The number of cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 93, a number that has remained since Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 386 active cases in the province and 3,353 have since recovered.

There are currently 11 in hospital across B.C., with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Health officials say more than 1,500 people throughout the province are currently in self-isolation, unable to leave their home unless it is to get medical care because they have COVID-19 or have had a high-risk exposure to the virus.

While this is a concerning number, officials say this is something that can be changed through measures such as physical distancing.