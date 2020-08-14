84 new cases of COVID-19 across BC, one new case in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 84 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,358, as released by Health Officials on Friday.
The number of cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 107.
According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 629 active cases in the province and 3,533 have since recovered.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
As for cases in hospital across B.C., there are 12, with four of those in ICU.
The Province’s death count remains at 196.
Henry reports there are no new community outbreaks. However, she says there continue to be community exposure events around the province and on flights into and out of British Columbia.
Henry also says we have it within our ability to make the changes we need to bend our pandemic curve back down and continue in our B.C. restart, but it takes the combined efforts of everyone, not just a few.