85 new COVID-19 confirmed across BC, four more in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 85 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,196, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

The number of cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 104, up from 100 on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 531 active cases in the province and 3,469 have since recovered.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently eight in hospital across B.C., with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now up to 196.

Henry says we need to refocus on measures to flatten the curve of infection and protect British Columbians as we help our province recover.

As a way to help flatten the curve, Premier John Horgan announced, on Wednesday, that the Province will be hiring up to 500 more healthcare professionals to improve contact tracing for COVID-19.