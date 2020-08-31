NewsRegional

A new online reporting tool will help to illustrate the health of rivers in B.C

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
A view of the Peace River Valley near Bear Flats as seen from the air.

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – With the help of First Nations communities and trained watershed stewards, the Province and federal government have been jointly conducting water quality samples.

Monitoring and sample collecting is being done at 42 stations located on 31 rivers across the province. Results from this have been available in technical reports but now a new user-friendly reporting tool has been created to help share the results with anyone looking to know about the province’s water quality in relation to rivers near them.

Wit the use of an interactive map of the province, now you can view 10-year water quality trends in certain rivers from data that has been compiled from the Canada-B.C. Water Quality Monitoring Program.

The water program has been around since 1985 and the data is also used to help determine the current status of water quality, detect emerging issues that may threaten any aquatic life and help to support the development of guidelines for water, fish and sediment.

“As British Columbians, we are very fortunate to have plentiful and pristine freshwater resources. However, I don’t think we should take that for granted,” said Lucie Thomson, unit head for ambient surface water quality monitoring, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We have over 30 years of information, which is very important for understanding current conditions, changes in our freshwater ecosystems and the potential sources of those changes. It helps form policy and is the basis for water stewardship.”

Learn more about the water quality in the province on the government of B.C. website.

