A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

By Laura Briggs
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

OTTAWA, ONT. – The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to apply for a work permit without having to leave Canada.

This policy takes effect immediately and will help benefit employers in Canada who have continued to face difficulties during this time trying to find the workers they need. The policy will also apply to temporary residents who are looking to contribute to Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for the temporary policy, the applicant must:

  • have valid status in Canada as a visitor on August 24th, 2020 and remain in Canada
  • have a job offer
  • apply for an employee-specific work permit that is supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or an LMIA-exempt offer of employment, no later than March 31st, 2021
  • meet all other standard admissibility criteria
This policy also provides the opportunity for applicants who meet the criteria and who have had a valid work permit in the past 12 months to begin working for their new employer before their work permit application has been fully approved, which can be done here.

