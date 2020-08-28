A socially distant Block Party returns this Fall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s been seven years since the first Moose FM Block Party took over Fort St. John’s downtown and it’s back for 2020, but a little differently.

With COVID-19, our plans for this year’s event have changed and we are focusing on some fun family entertainment. The event will be held at the Lido Theatre and two amazing street performers will join us from Edmonton to perform six different shows in just one day!

The event will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with shows at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Each show will be one hour long and will be limited to only 50 people. In between performances, the Lido will be cleaned to prevent any possible spread.

You will only be able to book tickets in either groups of four or six people and you will have to book your spot in advance. Tickets will be available starting September 4 at 11 a.m. at Energetictickets.ca.

Plus one of the performances will be live-streamed for anyone that can’t get tickets.

For more details on our COVID-19 prevention plan, visit www.moosefmblockparty.ca

Street performers the Great Balanzo and Flying Bob will perform on the Burger King Stage. The performers will be tested for COVID-19 before joining us in Fort St. John. Thank you to the City of Fort St. John for sponsoring this year’s performers.