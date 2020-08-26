AHS reports two care home COVID-19 outbreaks in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Tuesday, August 25, two care home outbreaks of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie at Signature Support Services and at Heritage Lodge.

AHS says it classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.

As for cases within the City, three new have been reported, along with three recoveries.

- Advertisement -

The case count for the City now stands at 26 active cases, with 46 recoveries and two deaths.

When looking at the County of Grande Prairie, one case has recovered bringing the active total to 14 cases alongside 29 recoveries.

Across the AHS North Zone, 134 cases of COVID-19 remain active.

As for across Alberta, there are currently 1,134 active cases and over 11,700 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,083.