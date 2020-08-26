HealthNewsRegional

AHS reports two care home COVID-19 outbreaks in City of Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
coronavirus:-ontario-says-testing-guidelines-will-expand-to-anyone-with-covid-19-symptoms

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

AHS reports two care home COVID-19 outbreaks in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Tuesday, August 25, two care home outbreaks of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 releases COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has released its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for the return to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees one new confirmed case of COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Tuesday, August 25, two care home outbreaks of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie at Signature Support Services and at Heritage Lodge.

AHS says it classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.

As for cases within the City, three new have been reported, along with three recoveries.

- Advertisement -

The case count for the City now stands at 26 active cases, with 46 recoveries and two deaths.

When looking at the County of Grande Prairie, one case has recovered bringing the active total to 14 cases alongside 29 recoveries.

Across the AHS North Zone, 134 cases of COVID-19 remain active.

As for across Alberta, there are currently 1,134 active cases and over 11,700 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,083.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSchool District 60 releases COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan

More Articles Like This

School District 60 releases COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has released its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for the return to classrooms on September 10. According to...
Read more

Northern Health Region sees one new confirmed case of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the Northern Health Region...
Read more

Controversial men’s retreat cancelled due to negative attention

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A controversial event, called the 'Dead Meat Men's Retreat' has been cancelled. Scheduled to take place September 10 to 14...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP respond to deadly boating incident on Charlie Lake

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP received a report of an incident involving a boat on Saturday morning, August 22, on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©