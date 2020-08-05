Aiden Craig-Steele places tied for 26th at 118th Annual BC Amateur Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele was down in Kelowna, at the Okanagan Golf Club, July 28 to 30, for the 118th Annual B.C. Amateur Championship.

During his time at the Championship, Craig-Steele had one of his best showings where he managed to finish tied for 26th place with a score of two-over-par.

Craig-Steele was tied with four other golfers at this year’s event.

Craig-Steele’s showing at this year’s Amateur Championship is an improvement over last year as he had placed 36th in the rankings with 12 over par.

His showing in Kelowna follows a strong season of placing second at the Peace Country Open and third in the Lone Wolf Classic.

Tristan Mandur, of Duncan, managed to place first with a score of 10 under par.