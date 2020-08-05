NewsSports

Aiden Craig-Steele places tied for 26th at 118th Annual BC Amateur Championship

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Aide Craig-Steele. Source Sheldon Steele

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Prophet River First Nation, BC Hydro, BC reach agreements, settle litigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Two agreements have been reached with the B.C. Government, B.C. Hydro and Prophet River...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Aiden Craig-Steele places tied for 26th at 118th Annual BC Amateur Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele was down in Kelowna, at the Okanagan Golf Club, July...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro spills at WAC Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams

HUDSON"S HOPE, B.C. - For close to a month, B.C. Hydro has been spilling water into the Peace River...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local golfer Aiden Craig-Steele was down in Kelowna, at the Okanagan Golf Club, July 28 to 30, for the 118th Annual B.C. Amateur Championship.

During his time at the Championship, Craig-Steele had one of his best showings where he managed to finish tied for 26th place with a score of two-over-par.

Craig-Steele was tied with four other golfers at this year’s event.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Craig-Steele’s showing at this year’s Amateur Championship is an improvement over last year as he had placed 36th in the rankings with 12 over par.

His showing in Kelowna follows a strong season of placing second at the Peace Country Open and third in the Lone Wolf Classic.

Tristan Mandur, of Duncan, managed to place first with a score of 10 under par.

Previous articleBC Hydro spills at WAC Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams
Next articleProphet River First Nation, BC Hydro, BC reach agreements, settle litigation

More Articles Like This

Prophet River First Nation, BC Hydro, BC reach agreements, settle litigation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Two agreements have been reached with the B.C. Government, B.C. Hydro and Prophet River First Nation. According to the Government,...
Read more

BC Hydro spills at WAC Bennett and Peace Canyon Dams

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON"S HOPE, B.C. - For close to a month, B.C. Hydro has been spilling water into the Peace River at the W.A.C. Bennett and...
Read more

Province issues temporary layoff extension reminder

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Workers and employers who are needing to extend any temporary layoffs beyond the August 30th expiry date are being...
Read more

Resilient Grants now available through Northern Health

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced they are releasing a new funding opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv