HealthNews

Alberta event leads to 17 COVID-19 cases in Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:
covid-19-mutations-not-cause-for-concern-as-viruses-change-often,-experts-say

Must Read

NewsBernard Suen - 0

COMMUNITY FUTURES PEACE LIARD TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES CREATE ONLINE VIDEOS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Community Futures Peace Liard, Sound in Town and Moose FM have partnered to help...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta event leads to 17 COVID-19 cases in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An event in Deadwood Alberta has lead to 17 cases of COVID-19...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Work at Suncor’s Fort McMurray base plant affected until September due to fire

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it will be early September before mined bitumen production resumes at its base...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An event in Deadwood Alberta has lead to 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort St. John.

Individuals who attended the It Is Time Canada event in Deadwood, Alberta, between July 30 and August 2, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and self-isolate and seek testing if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Contact tracing and testing has also identified that some individuals may be at risk of secondary transmission, from contact with cases related to attendance at the event.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Northern Health public health has identified 17 lab-confirmed cases to date; 10 of which remain active cases (seven recovered); 12 of the total number are related to attendance at the event, while the remainder are believed to be from secondary exposure.

Contact tracing has also identified a number of close contacts, 24 of whom are in self-isolation with active daily monitoring by public health. The majority of these cases are in the Fort St. John area, however, the exposure alert applies to all of Northeast B.C.

Given the location of the event, it is most likely that residents of Northeast B.C. may have been in attendance, or had contact with attendees. Northeast B.C. residents are strongly encouraged to self-monitor, and self-isolate and seek testing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.Public health contact tracing continues, and where possible, NH is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed. Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the NH COVID-19 Online Clinic & Info Line (1-844-645-7811).

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, NH encourages all Northern BC residents to:

Be Safe:

  • Get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or are feeling sick.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Have Safe Gatherings:

  • Fewer faces in bigger spaces. Limit your gatherings to small groups and hold them outside.
  • Keep gatherings to people you know and keep track of who attends, so we can contact them if someone gets infected. If you host a gathering, you are expected to have the names and contact information of those that attend.
  • Limiting gathering size in private residences to six people.

Be Kind:

Advertisement
  • Maintain the confidentiality of those who are sick or who are contacts
  • Show support and caring to those who are sick or who are contacts
Previous articleWork at Suncor’s Fort McMurray base plant affected until September due to fire
Next articleCalfrac Well Services rejects recapitalization offer from Wilks Brothers

More Articles Like This

COMMUNITY FUTURES PEACE LIARD TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES CREATE ONLINE VIDEOS

News Bernard Suen - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Community Futures Peace Liard, Sound in Town and Moose FM have partnered to help create videos local businesses can...
Read more

Work at Suncor’s Fort McMurray base plant affected until September due to fire

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it will be early September before mined bitumen production resumes at its base plant mining operation in Fort McMurray,...
Read more

2020’s crude price crash offers a bright spot for natural gas producers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Veteran oilman Mike Rose says he doesn't want to "jinx it," but he admits it's not so bad heading the company that last...
Read more

84 new cases of COVID-19 across BC, one new case in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 84 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,358, as released by Health Officials on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©