Alberta event leads to 17 COVID-19 cases in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An event in Deadwood Alberta has lead to 17 cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C. and Fort St. John.

Individuals who attended the It Is Time Canada event in Deadwood, Alberta, between July 30 and August 2, are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and self-isolate and seek testing if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Contact tracing and testing has also identified that some individuals may be at risk of secondary transmission, from contact with cases related to attendance at the event.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Northern Health public health has identified 17 lab-confirmed cases to date; 10 of which remain active cases (seven recovered); 12 of the total number are related to attendance at the event, while the remainder are believed to be from secondary exposure.

Contact tracing has also identified a number of close contacts, 24 of whom are in self-isolation with active daily monitoring by public health. The majority of these cases are in the Fort St. John area, however, the exposure alert applies to all of Northeast B.C.

Given the location of the event, it is most likely that residents of Northeast B.C. may have been in attendance, or had contact with attendees. Northeast B.C. residents are strongly encouraged to self-monitor, and self-isolate and seek testing if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.Public health contact tracing continues, and where possible, NH is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed. Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the NH COVID-19 Online Clinic & Info Line (1-844-645-7811).

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, NH encourages all Northern BC residents to:

Be Safe:

Get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms or are feeling sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Have Safe Gatherings:

Fewer faces in bigger spaces. Limit your gatherings to small groups and hold them outside.

Keep gatherings to people you know and keep track of who attends, so we can contact them if someone gets infected. If you host a gathering, you are expected to have the names and contact information of those that attend.

Limiting gathering size in private residences to six people.

Be Kind:

Advertisement