ALERT seizure in Grande Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, A.B. – Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Grande Prairie after an ALERT investigation led to the seizure of a firearm and an estimated $80,000 in drugs and cash.

The arrests took place on August 14, 2020, by ALERT Grand Prairie’s organized crime team with help in the investigation and the search of three local homes from the Grande Prairie RCMP.

The following was seized by ALERT:

a shotgun and ammunition

703 grams of cocaine

57 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

78 illicit prescription pills

$8,250 in Canadian currency

When the arrest was taking place, one of the suspects attempted to flee and rammed a police vehicle before coming to a stop. No injuries were sustained, and the suspect was then arrested without further incident.

Ayanle Dahir, 31, and Ahmed Safadi,29, both from Edmonton, were jointly charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of a crime.

A firearms charge is allegedly pending against a third suspect.