Anne Roberts Young Elementary School expected to open September 10

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Anne Roberts Young Elementary School Principal Broyden Bennett says the entire staff are excited to start this new journey and look forward to meeting all the students as they build a new community in the brand new school.

According to Bennett, school is expected to start Thursday, September 10, for grades one to six, with staff collaborating and completing orientation for safety, procedures, and protocols on September 8 and 9.

The first day of school will have early dismissal from 8:49 a.m. to 10:49 a.m.

Kindergarten students are expected to start school on Wednesday, September 16, with visitation dates to be planned prior to attending class.

Bennett says being the first Principal of a new school is “a once in a lifetime” opportunity and is one of his favourite experiences so far in his career as an educator.

Further information and updates will be sent to parents if anything changes before the September 10 start date.