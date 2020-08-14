Ashland Furniture to hold fundraiser to support couple involved in motorcycle collision

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local furniture store has announced that it will be stepping up to support a couple that was involved in a motorcycle collision.

Ashland Furniture says it will be donating a percentage of their sales to go towards Bob and Laura Ross.

On Saturday, August 1, Bob and Laura Ross were out riding their motorcycles in Farmington when they became involved in a collision.

According to Bob’s brother, Douglas Ross, a deer came out of the ditch and took Laura off her bike and Bob swerved to miss them both and ended up in the ditch.

The couple are currently at Vancouver General Hospital recovering from their injuries.

The Ashland Furniture Fundraiser runs from August 14 to the 31.

More details can be found on the Ashland Furniture Facebook page.