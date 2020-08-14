News

Ashland Furniture to hold fundraiser to support couple involved in motorcycle collision

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Work for a new four-way signalized intersection starting next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A more accessible and safer access to Highway 97 will begin next...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Ashland Furniture to hold fundraiser to support couple involved in motorcycle collision

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local furniture store has announced that it will be stepping up to support...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation launches ‘Give a Hug, Get a Hug’ Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is launching the 'Give a Hug, Get a...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local furniture store has announced that it will be stepping up to support a couple that was involved in a motorcycle collision.

Ashland Furniture says it will be donating a percentage of their sales to go towards Bob and Laura Ross.

On Saturday, August 1, Bob and Laura Ross were out riding their motorcycles in Farmington when they became involved in a collision.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Bob’s brother, Douglas Ross, a deer came out of the ditch and took Laura off her bike and Bob swerved to miss them both and ended up in the ditch.

The couple are currently at Vancouver General Hospital recovering from their injuries.

The Ashland Furniture Fundraiser runs from August 14 to the 31.

More details can be found on the Ashland Furniture Facebook page.

Previous articleFSJ Hospital Foundation launches ‘Give a Hug, Get a Hug’ Fundraiser
Next articleWork for a new four-way signalized intersection starting next week

More Articles Like This

Work for a new four-way signalized intersection starting next week

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A more accessible and safer access to Highway 97 will begin next week. Construction...
Read more

FSJ Hospital Foundation launches ‘Give a Hug, Get a Hug’ Fundraiser

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is launching the 'Give a Hug, Get a Hug' Fundraiser. Since March, visiting loved...
Read more

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

Energy News Rebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
Local governments, industry, business and recreation groups will be receiving an invitation to assist in forming a regional engagement group as B.C....
Read more

B.C. CDC reports 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Northern B.C. over the last week, 12 cases are located...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv