Several homes damaged after a strong storm

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Last updated:

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At least four homes have suffered damage after a strong windstorm that...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lightning has caused a power outage in Fort St John.
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting the City of Grande Prairie's first COVID-19 related death, along...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At least four homes have suffered damage after a strong windstorm that blew through the City Friday night.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a funnel cloud moved through the area. We are waiting to confirm more details about the storm with Environment Canada.

Two homes were heavily damaged near Surerus ball diamonds. A piece of one home landed on the rough of another home causing serious damage. The Fort St. John Fire Department is still trying to determine if there is another home that has been damaged. Residents were at home at the time of the incident and thankfully weren’t injured.

The other home near Surerus Ball diamonds had most of its singles removed by the wind.

At least eight residents who lived in the homes will be provided with a place to stay by Emergency Social Services.

A home on Princess Crescent and 114 avenue have also been damaged. The Fire Department also reports several homes have seen singles or siding removed by the strong winds.

More to come.

If you have any photos or video to share, email [email protected]

