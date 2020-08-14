Author Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Helen Knott always knew that she wanted to give back and help other writers in some way after writing her first book- ‘In My Own Mocassins,’ so she created the ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize.

Being an author herself, she knew the struggle of being a single parent and trying to get her pieces out and not being able to have a computer or laptop. She created the Single Parent Prize, and the winning prize started as winning $150 and some mentoring.

Through anonymous donations, both local and across the Country, she now has around $5000 to hand out in prizes. Overnight Knott says that $1500 was donated.

Knott says another perk of winning is the mentorship that will come along with it, whether that means reading pieces of manuscripts, discussing structure if there is no manuscript, and any tips about the publishing world that she had to learn herself.

You can view more information on Knott’s website and the Moose Talks video below.