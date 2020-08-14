Moose TalksNewsRegional

Author Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

Moose TalksLaura Briggs - 0

Author Helen Knott to give back to community through ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Helen Knott always knew that she wanted to give back and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Health and Safety biggest concern for local teachers as they return to school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North Teachers' Association President Michele Wiebe was on Moose Talks, Friday, to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Renters now have until July 2021 to pay arrears

VICTORIA, B.C. - Thanks to the new repayment framework, renters with any outstanding rent during the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Helen Knott always knew that she wanted to give back and help other writers in some way after writing her first book- ‘In My Own Mocassins,’ so she created the ‘Because You Can’ Single Parent Writer Prize.

Being an author herself, she knew the struggle of being a single parent and trying to get her pieces out and not being able to have a computer or laptop. She created the Single Parent Prize, and the winning prize started as winning $150 and some mentoring.

Through anonymous donations, both local and across the Country, she now has around $5000 to hand out in prizes. Overnight Knott says that $1500 was donated.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Knott says another perk of winning is the mentorship that will come along with it, whether that means reading pieces of manuscripts, discussing structure if there is no manuscript, and any tips about the publishing world that she had to learn herself.

You can view more information on Knott’s website and the Moose Talks video below.

Previous articleHealth and Safety biggest concern for local teachers as they return to school

More Articles Like This

Health and Safety biggest concern for local teachers as they return to school

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North Teachers' Association President Michele Wiebe was on Moose Talks, Friday, to weigh-in on the Province's COVID-19...
Read more

Renters now have until July 2021 to pay arrears

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Thanks to the new repayment framework, renters with any outstanding rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, April to August 2020,...
Read more

City of Fort St. John announce new Chief Administrative Officer

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) has been announced for the City of Fort St. John.
Read more

B.C. to provide coverage for a drug that assists with ALS

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C - Starting Wednesday, August 19, 2020, the Ministry of Health will be providing coverage of Edaravone, or Radicava, for patients...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv