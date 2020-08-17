News

A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS day coming up

By Laura Briggs
A&W's Burgers to Beat MS day coming up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Thursday, August 20th, it's A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day!
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Thursday, August 20th, it’s A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS Day!

$2 from every Teen Burger sold across the country will go towards the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Over the last 12 years, this campaign has helped to raise more than $15 million for the MS Society of Canada, this year’s goal is to raise more than $1 million.

This year A&W created the first-ever Take Out Burgers to Beat MS campaign, which works to make sure Canadians can make a valuable and safe contribution from anywhere.

A&W encourages Canadians everywhere to all come together and rally for a change by raising awareness and supporting those who live with MS.

There will also be a hashtag #BurgersToBeatMS, and you can tag both @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada on social media platforms.

MS is a neurological disease that affects the central nervous system.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, and on average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day.

