B.C. CDC reports 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Northern B.C. over the last week, 12 cases are located in Northeast B.C.

The B.C. CDC says that from August 7 to August 13, 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Northeast B.C. Before this week, Northerneast B.C. had been three weeks without a positive case.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 28 cases in Northeast B.C, 36 in the Northern Interior and 42 in the Northwest.

Eryn Collins with Northern Health says they don’t confirm details around suspected cases. “Northern Health doesn’t confirm details of rumoured, suspected or lab-confirmed cases unless there is a public health reason to do so – such as a potential public exposure alert, or an outbreak.”

Collins says that contact tracing is underway for all new cases in the Northern Health Region and that anyone with an active case is self-isolating at home.

78 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,274, as announced by Health Officials on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 578 active cases in the province and 3,500 have since recovered.

Currently, there are 1,878 people in self-isolation.

When it comes to COVID-19 testing, Henry says most are done in less than a day, with an average of 22.2 hours, but with some areas experiencing longer wait times.

The B.C. CDC reports that there have been 11,525 tests this past week, with a total of over 293,000 British Columbians having been tested.

