B.C releases greenhouse gas emission numbers for 2018

By Laura Briggs

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has released the greenhouse gas emissions numbers for 2018 as part of the annual provincial inventory.

This inventory is something that is produced every year by B.C.’s Climate Action Secretariat and based on the Federal Government’s National Inventory Report on greenhouse gas emissions.

Net emissions in 2018 for the province totaled 66.9 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), after including 1 Mt of CO2e of carbon offsets from forest management projects.

There was a net increase of 3.5 Mt CO2e, which equals to around 6 percent, from 2007 levels, which was the baseline year for B.C’s emissions reduction targets, and a net increase of 2.6 Mt CO2e from 2017.

The data from 2018, however, does not include actions from CleanBC, which was announced in December 2018, implementation began in 2019.

The Federal Government also made two changes; how marine transport emissions are calculated and gross emission numbers for fuel use in oil and gas extraction, heavy-duty vehicles, commercial and institutional buildings, and light-duty gasoline-powered trucks.

Total gross emissions for 2018 also increased by 2.2 Mt CO2e from 2017 due to the increased sectors like heavy-duty diesel vehicles, oil and gas extraction, off-road industrial transport, and light-duty gasoline-powered trucks.

