B.C Walk for Huntington Disease to take place in September

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Huntington Society of Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Take some time to get outside, spend time with close friends and family, and take part in the B.C. Walk for Huntington Disease on September 13th.

The Huntington Society of Canada recommends participating in groups with no more than 50 people. They’re also encouraging everyone to track their kilometres and post pictures using the hashtag #BCwalk4HD.

The theme for the walk this year is Huntington Heroes, celebrating the everyday heroes that make up the HD Community. Participants can dress up as their favourite heroes, whether that’s superheroes, musicians, athletes, etc. Prizes are available for the best costume.

This year, all donations received by September 30th are matched dollar for dollar.

Huntington Disease is a debilitating brain disorder that is incurable and fatal. One in every 7,000 Canadians has HD, and one in every 5,500 is at risk of developing the disease.

More information can be found on the Huntington Society of Canada website.

