BC CDC releases provincial map showing COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the Province’s daily COVID-19 update, Thursday, it was announced that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released a provincial map showing the number of COVID-19 cases by Local Health Area.

The map illustrates the number of cases from January to July by Local Health Area but does not include cases from the ‘It is Time Canada’ event that was held from July 30 to August 2 in Deadwood, Alberta.

According to the map, within the Northeast section of the Northern Health Region, 13 cases were reported in Peace River North, two in Peace River South, and one in Fort Nelson.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says this map will give British Columbians a better idea of which parts of the province have been affected the most.

“We’re now at the point where we now have sufficient number of cases via smaller geographic area, so it does give you a sense where people who have been affected with COVID, or have been diagnosed with COVID, live.”

The map will be updated monthly at the end of each month.