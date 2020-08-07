BC Centre for Disease Control releases COVID-19 information

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC CDC has released their weekly COVID-19 numbers from July 31 to August 6, 2020.

The BC CDC reports that there were 290 new cases announced during the week across B.C.

Fraser Region saw 180 cases, Interior Region with 25, Vancouver Island with 3, Northern Region with 7, Vancouver Coastal with 67 and, out of Canada cases at 8.

One new death was reported in the Vancouver Coastal Region, bringing the death count to 195.

According to the BC CDC, the number of new hospital admissions and deaths continues to remain low across the province.

A thorough break down of COVID-19 cases can be found on the BC CDC website.