HealthNewsRegional

BC Centre for Disease Control releases COVID-19 information

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
A map of total and new COVID-19 cases reported in BC until August 6th, 2020

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

BC Centre for Disease Control releases COVID-19 information

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC CDC has released their weekly COVID-19 numbers from July 31 to...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeMatt Simmons - 0

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark on board of company proposing LNG terminal in Alaska

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark — who promised to build a lucrative liquefied natural (LNG) industry in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC drops to 9.5 percent in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw another decrease as it dropped from 10.7...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC CDC has released their weekly COVID-19 numbers from July 31 to August 6, 2020.

The BC CDC reports that there were 290 new cases announced during the week across B.C.

Fraser Region saw 180 cases, Interior Region with 25, Vancouver Island with 3, Northern Region with 7, Vancouver Coastal with 67 and, out of Canada cases at 8.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

One new death was reported in the Vancouver Coastal Region, bringing the death count to 195.

According to the BC CDC, the number of new hospital admissions and deaths continues to remain low across the province.

A thorough break down of COVID-19 cases can be found on the BC CDC website.

Previous articleFormer B.C. premier Christy Clark on board of company proposing LNG terminal in Alaska
Next articleAlberta to join other provinces in exploring small nuclear technology

More Articles Like This

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark on board of company proposing LNG terminal in Alaska

Local Journalism Initiative Matt Simmons - 0
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark — who promised to build a lucrative liquefied natural (LNG) industry in the province — is taking...
Read more

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC drops to 9.5 percent in July

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw another decrease as it dropped from 10.7 percent in June to 9.5...
Read more

Local grassroots organizations featured in upcoming documentary

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bamboo Shoots has been going around B.C. filming grass-root organizations for an upcoming documentary for Telus Optik TV. Recently, this...
Read more

Parkland posts lower Q2 net income of $32 million as fuel sales fall by 14%

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Service station operator Parkland Corp. is reporting higher-than-expected second quarter earnings despite pandemic-related hits to its sales volumes. The Calgary-based company says net income...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv