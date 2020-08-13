BC COS continues to monitor bear sighting at Toboggan Hill Park

News

By Scott Brooks
File Photo taken by Heather Theede

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is continuing to monitor a bear in the area...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is continuing to monitor a bear in the area of Toboggan Hill Park.

On Wednesday, the City of Fort St. John had issued an advisory to residents that a bear had been sighted in the area of Toboggan Hill Park, the dog park and the skate park.

As of Thursday, the B.C. COS says they are monitoring the situation and the bear has not shown any signs of aggression.

According to the COS, since the park has a green space, it is an ideal place for bears to travel through as they make their way to other natural areas.

In the meantime, residents are reminded to exercise caution and if you spot the bear, you are urged to call 1-877-952-7277.

