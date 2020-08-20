BC COS continues to monitor bears, live trapping / tranquilization an option

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it is continuing to monitor bear sightings within Fort St. John.

According to the COS, as of Thursday, the family of colour-fazed black bears has not shown any changes in behaviour and are still feeding on natural crop. They also continue to keep their distance from humans and have not yet become habituated.

The COS says they hope the bears carry on their way without human intervention but have not ruled out the possibility of live trapping or tranquilization if they do not leave the urban area.

Residents are being reminded to dispose of garbage properly and not leave any attractants like birdseed.

To report a conflict with wildlife, you can call 1-877-952-7277.