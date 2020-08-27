BC health officials report first suspected MIS-C cases

BC health officials are reporting the province’s first suspected cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Described as similar to Kawasaki disease by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the syndrome is usually associated with COVID-19. However, BC’s eight suspected cases did not test positive for the virus, did not have antibodies and did not have confirmed exposure to someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Because of a change in case definition, BC health authorities are now reporting these cases.

The five boys and three girls were all hospitalized. Two were in intensive care, although all have fully recovered now. The median age of cases was four, said Henry.

She also reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in BC today, including four that are epidemiologically linked. The provincial total of cases is now at 5,372. There are 906 active cases, an increase of 10 from yesterday.

Twenty-two people are in hospital, and seven of those are in critical care. Of the hospitalized individuals, 19 are in the Fraser Health region and three in Vancouver Coastal Health. There was one new death in longterm care, bringing BC’s total COVID-19 related deaths to 204.

Additionally, 2,810 people now under active daily followup because of close contact. There were no new healthcare outbreaks, with active outbreaks continuing at nine longterm care or assisted living facilities and two acute care facilities.

There was one new community outbreak, at a construction site in the Interior Health region. Community exposures continue to occur for various locations and flights into and out of BC.

Provincial authorities also released new cumulative case data from January to July. During that time, Richmond had 103 total cases, which represents 25 to 50 per 100,000 population according to the chart. However, Henry noted that this data only reflects diagnosed cases that were either positive tests or epi-linked.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said there were 4,582 COVID-19 tests conducted yesterday.

“This weekend and always, prevention remains our goal, stopping the spread remains our duty, and consistently using the skills we’ve been taught remains our direct path to both,” he said.

