BC High School Rodeo Association cancels event in Chetwynd, reschedules for another venue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. High School Rodeo Association is announcing a cancellation for an upcoming scheduled rodeo.

According to the Rodeo Association, the rodeo scheduled for Chetwynd on September 26 and 27, 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision to cancel this rodeo was due to the fact that the Association did not want to risk an indoor rodeo with the chance of transmitting the virus.

Instead of holding the rodeo indoors, an outdoor rodeo at Moore Ranch has been scheduled one weekend earlier on September 19 and 20.

The Association says, in addition to the rescheduling, they have been able to add Cutting and Reined Cow Horse to this Rodeo.

Further information and updates can be found at bchsra.ca.