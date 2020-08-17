BC Human Rights Commissioner holding online townhall for Northeast this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Human Rights Commissioner will be hosting an upcoming online townhall for Northeastern communities.

Taking place this Thursday, August 20, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the two-hour session is an educational and engaging opportunity to hear from people in this region about the pressing human rights issues impacting their lives.

Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender people who reside in northern communities face unique human rights challenges and this townhall will teach them about their rights and responsibilities.

This is the sixth education and engagement session the Commissioner has held to hear from citizens across the province.

This session is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can reserve a spot by visiting the B.C. Human Right’s website.